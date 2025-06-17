Weather Chaos at Delhi Airport: 12 Flights Diverted
A dozen flights were diverted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to bad weather. The disruptions lasted an hour, and airline operations were impacted, including Air India. The airport has three operational runways, with one under renovation.
Adverse weather conditions wreaked havoc at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, leading to the diversion of 12 flights, an official confirmed.
These diversions occurred between 3 pm and 4 pm, impacting flight schedules significantly. The disruptions prompted responses from airlines, including Air India, which reported operational challenges due to the stormy conditions.
Despite having three runways in operation, the airport faced difficulties managing the situation as one runway is currently closed for renovations. This incident highlights the airport's vulnerability to weather-related disruptions.
