Weather Chaos at Delhi Airport: 12 Flights Diverted

Adverse weather conditions wreaked havoc at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, leading to the diversion of 12 flights, an official confirmed.

These diversions occurred between 3 pm and 4 pm, impacting flight schedules significantly. The disruptions prompted responses from airlines, including Air India, which reported operational challenges due to the stormy conditions.

Despite having three runways in operation, the airport faced difficulties managing the situation as one runway is currently closed for renovations. This incident highlights the airport's vulnerability to weather-related disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)