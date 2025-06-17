Airbus Dominates Paris Airshow with VietJet Deal Amid Trade Tariff Turmoil

At the Paris Airshow, Airbus clinched a major agreement with VietJet for up to 150 single-aisle jets, marking a strong business move despite the current turbulent tariff landscape.

U.S. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy expressed interest in revitalizing a 1979 zero-tariff trade agreement for civil aviation, providing a glimpse of possible policy shifts under President Trump's administration.

The ongoing U.S. import tariffs, part of Trump's broader trade strategy, continue to pose challenges for the aerospace industry, already grappling with supply chain issues and recent aviation incidents in the Middle East.

