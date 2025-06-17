Airbus Dominates Paris Airshow with VietJet Deal Amid Trade Tariff Turmoil
Airbus secured a significant deal with VietJet for up to 150 jets at the Paris Airshow, signaling robust business despite challenging tariff conditions. The U.S. Transport Secretary voiced support for returning to a 1979 zero-tariff aviation trade agreement amid ongoing aerospace tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
At the Paris Airshow, Airbus clinched a major agreement with VietJet for up to 150 single-aisle jets, marking a strong business move despite the current turbulent tariff landscape.
U.S. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy expressed interest in revitalizing a 1979 zero-tariff trade agreement for civil aviation, providing a glimpse of possible policy shifts under President Trump's administration.
The ongoing U.S. import tariffs, part of Trump's broader trade strategy, continue to pose challenges for the aerospace industry, already grappling with supply chain issues and recent aviation incidents in the Middle East.
