China and Central Asia Strengthen Connectivity with New Infrastructure Initiatives
China and Central Asian nations aim to enhance road, railway, and air connectivity. Efforts include simplifying visa procedures and modernizing ports, as well as signing treaties to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, and infrastructure. These steps mark a commitment to strengthening ties with the resource-rich region.
In a significant move to bolster infrastructure, China and Central Asian countries have pledged to improve road and railway connectivity and increase direct flights, as per a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday. Visa procedures with the region's five countries may also be simplified, potentially complemented by new consular offices.
China, along with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, aims to speed up port modernisation and consider new port facilities. These initiatives are part of efforts to advance partnerships in infrastructure, trade, and energy, following President Xi Jinping's treaty signing to elevate regional ties.
This strategic focus on strengthening connectivity underlines Beijing's intent to enhance collaboration with the resource-abundant Central Asian nations, signaling a new era in regional cooperation.
