Tragedy on the Flyover: Fatal Accident Claims Four Lives in Agra

Four individuals perished in Agra when a vehicle carrying mangoes fell from a flyover on National Highway-9. The accident claimed the lives of three men sitting below and the driver. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. One person was injured.

A tragic accident occurred early Wednesday morning on National Highway-9 in Agra, resulting in the deaths of four people.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Kumar, a mango-laden vehicle lost control while ascending a flyover and plummeted below, landing on three men, Rajesh, Rameshwar, and Haribabu, who were sitting after their morning walk, killing them instantly.

The driver, Krishna, was also killed in the accident, while the loader's helper survived with injuries and has been hospitalized. Initial investigations indicate that the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel.

