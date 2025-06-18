Global Markets Brace for Federal Reserve Decision Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Global markets are engulfed in uncertainty as investors await the Federal Reserve's rate decision, with the geopolitical landscape adding to the apprehension. Tensions continue to flare with the Israel-Iran conflict and divisions within the G7 regarding Ukraine's crisis, further complicating the economic outlook.

U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about Iran and the potential for increased U.S. involvement have exacerbated market jitters, while Asian shares dropped and the dollar remained strong. European stock futures predicted a lower opening, although oil prices recovered slightly from their recent surge.

The Federal Reserve, under Chair Jerome Powell, must navigate this complex scenario. Markets anticipate two rate cuts by December, but Powell's tone could shift that expectation. Meanwhile, upcoming UK inflation data and Britain's economic forecasts signal challenges ahead, impacted by tariff wars and tax changes.

