India Braces for Current Account Deficit Surge Amid Oil Price Hike
India's current account deficit (CAD) faces potential growth due to rising global crude prices. Despite maintaining a CAD estimate of 0.9% of GDP for FY25, Union Bank of India warns of increasing pressure, projecting a possible rise to 1.2% in FY26.
- Country:
- India
As global crude prices ascend, India's current account deficit (CAD) for the fiscal year 2025 confronts escalating challenges. Union Bank of India reports that every USD 10 increase per barrel in oil prices could exacerbate the annual CAD by approximately USD 15 billion.
Despite retaining its CAD forecast at 0.9% of GDP for FY25, the bank has highlighted potential risks stemming from commodity price elevations, with projections indicating a potential widening to 1.2% of GDP in FY26.
The bank cited that global commodity prices, particularly crude oil and metals, will play a crucial role in shaping India's trade deficit outlook. Meanwhile, a strong services trade surplus offers some relief, as geopolitical factors remain a critical variable.
ALSO READ
UK Stocks Rise as Defence and Energy Lead Gains Amidst Global Trade Tensions
Trump Doubles Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Amid Global Trade Tensions
Switch 2 Launch: Market Reactions Amid Global Trade Uncertainties
Sterling Steadies Amid Global Trade Tensions
US Doubles Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Amidst Global Trade Tensions