Forging New Frontiers: India-UK Trade Agreement in the Spotlight

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in London to discuss the future of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). His visit aims to finalize the agreement and explore avenues to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

Goyal will meet UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds to review FTA negotiations and establish a time-bound roadmap for its implementation. The agreement, which seeks to double trade to USD 120 billion by 2030, focuses on eliminating duties on major Indian exports and easing imports of UK goods.

In addition to trade discussions, Goyal plans to meet UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves regarding macroeconomic priorities and investment facilitation. Discussions with the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, will explore collaborations in creative industries, underscoring the transformative potential of the FTA.

