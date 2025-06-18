Left Menu

Forging New Frontiers: India-UK Trade Agreement in the Spotlight

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visits London to discuss the implementation and advancement of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK. The minister aims to finalize the agreement, enhancing trade and investment flows. Key discussions will include macroeconomic priorities and collaborations in creative industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:07 IST
Forging New Frontiers: India-UK Trade Agreement in the Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in London to discuss the future of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). His visit aims to finalize the agreement and explore avenues to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

Goyal will meet UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds to review FTA negotiations and establish a time-bound roadmap for its implementation. The agreement, which seeks to double trade to USD 120 billion by 2030, focuses on eliminating duties on major Indian exports and easing imports of UK goods.

In addition to trade discussions, Goyal plans to meet UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves regarding macroeconomic priorities and investment facilitation. Discussions with the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, will explore collaborations in creative industries, underscoring the transformative potential of the FTA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025