MIRA Money Revamps App to Revolutionize Digital Investment Management

MIRA Money, a technology-driven investment management platform, has unveiled a thoroughly revamped version of its app. This strategic move signifies an ambitious step toward expanding portfolio management and goal-oriented investing accessibility for dedicated investors across India.

Incorporating a novel Human experience alongside cutting-edge RAPID™ Tech intelligence, the app's hybrid interface leverages natural language responses from experts, combined with AI efficiency. MIRA Money distinguishes itself as an intelligent guide, simplifying complex financial decisions and stripping away unnecessary jargon. Central to its offerings is the proprietary RAPID™ technology—a powerhouse in fund selection and portfolio creation relying on real-time data, behavioral insights, and dynamic fund management, designed to consistently outperform traditional strategies.

Anand K Rathi, co-founder of MIRA Money, emphasized that the relaunch represents a redefined approach to intelligent investing, powered by deep domain expertise and responsive design. Highlighting over 70 collective years of industry experience among its founders, MIRA Money has achieved growth through a commitment to transparency and performance. As digital-first investors seek trusted alternatives for wealth creation, MIRA Money positions itself as a credible, goals-focused platform.