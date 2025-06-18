Left Menu

KredX Partners with SBI to Revolutionize India's Digital Trade Receivable Discounting

KredX teams up with the State Bank of India to enhance digital trade finance through its RBI-approved TReDS platform. This partnership aims to boost MSME access to working capital, leveraging KredX's tech-driven solutions to make supply chains more efficient and transparent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:39 IST
KredX's TReDS Platform - DTX and SBI Forge Partnership to Boost Digital Supply Chain Financing in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

KredX, a leader in integrated cash flow and supply chain finance in India, has forged a strategic alliance with the State Bank of India (SBI) to expand digital trade receivable discounting capabilities through its RBI-sanctioned TReDS platform, Domestic Trade Exchange (DTX).

The inclusion of SBI on the KredX DTX platform marks a pivotal step in creating more efficient and inclusive supply chain finance systems. This partnership marries SBI's extensive network with KredX's innovative technology, improving working capital access for MSMEs across sectors. Manish Kumar, KredX founder, expressed enthusiasm over SBI's integration, highlighting the move's potential to further democratize trade finance using AI-driven, instant liquidity solutions.

Under the RBI's TReDS framework, KredX's DTX transcends conventional lending, providing a holistic digital trade finance model. With access to over 50 financiers, businesses can secure financial backing at competitive rates. KredX's offerings, including early payment solutions and cash flow automation, continue to bolster India's digital supply chain. The firm's expansion efforts with financial partners reflect an ongoing commitment to strengthening the capital access ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

