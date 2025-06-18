Mount Lewotobi Erupts: Disruptions and Safety Measures Amid Ash Cloud

JAKARTA, June 18 (Reuters) - A formidable eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province has sent ash soaring 11 kilometers into the sky, prompting disruptions to air travel and local evacuations.

The eruption, which began on Tuesday and persisted into Wednesday morning, forced the cancellation or delay of more than 20 flights, affecting up to 14,000 passengers. Travel to the popular tourist destination Bali experienced significant interruptions, with Singapore Airlines, its subsidiary Scoot, and JetStar among those canceling flights.

In response to the volcanic activity, Indonesian authorities raised the alert level to its maximum and closed three airports in the region. Meanwhile, local disaster agencies orchestrated the evacuation of nearby villages, ensuring the safety of residents amidst the thick ash coverage.

