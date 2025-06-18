Wipro Expands Aerospace Horizons with Lauak Acquisition

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) is set to bolster its aerospace capabilities through the acquisition of a majority stake in the French firm Lauak Group.

The announcement, made during the Paris Air Show, highlights the strategic move by Wipro as it seeks to integrate the 50-year-old, family-owned Lauak Group, which has a storied history of supplying components to leading international aerospace players.

This acquisition, pending regulatory approval, is expected to finalize in the coming months, with the new entity known as Wipro Lauak, forming a joint Board of Directors and continuing under the leadership of current Lauak CEO Mikel Charritton.

(With inputs from agencies.)