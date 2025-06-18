Left Menu

Wipro Expands Aerospace Horizons with Lauak Acquisition

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) is acquiring a majority stake in the French Lauak Group, a family-owned aircraft parts manufacturer. Announced at the Paris Air Show, the deal will merge the companies into Wipro Lauak. This acquisition aims to enhance Wipro's global aerospace solutions offering.

Updated: 18-06-2025 18:22 IST
Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) is set to bolster its aerospace capabilities through the acquisition of a majority stake in the French firm Lauak Group.

The announcement, made during the Paris Air Show, highlights the strategic move by Wipro as it seeks to integrate the 50-year-old, family-owned Lauak Group, which has a storied history of supplying components to leading international aerospace players.

This acquisition, pending regulatory approval, is expected to finalize in the coming months, with the new entity known as Wipro Lauak, forming a joint Board of Directors and continuing under the leadership of current Lauak CEO Mikel Charritton.

