India's Next-Gen Fighter: AMCA Takes Flight

The state-run Aeronautical Development Agency of India has issued a call for interest in the development of the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, AMCA, according to a document released on Wednesday.

The ambitious project is critical for the Indian Air Force, whose fleet of primarily Russian and former Soviet aircraft has decreased to 31 squadrons, starkly below the approved 42.

This development comes at a crucial time, as neighboring China's air force is witnessing rapid expansion, heightening the strategic importance of the AMCA project for India's defense capabilities.