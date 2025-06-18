India's Next-Gen Fighter: AMCA Takes Flight
India's Aeronautical Development Agency has called for participation in creating the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, AMCA. This initiative is vital for the Indian Air Force, as its squadrons are dwindling amidst China's military expansion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:38 IST
The state-run Aeronautical Development Agency of India has issued a call for interest in the development of the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, AMCA, according to a document released on Wednesday.
The ambitious project is critical for the Indian Air Force, whose fleet of primarily Russian and former Soviet aircraft has decreased to 31 squadrons, starkly below the approved 42.
This development comes at a crucial time, as neighboring China's air force is witnessing rapid expansion, heightening the strategic importance of the AMCA project for India's defense capabilities.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two Japanese killed in China after business dispute, Kyodo News reports
China, HK shares rise as banks and carmakers rally; trade talks eyed
'River that grows in India...': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma responds to Pakistan over threat of China halting Brahmaputra's flow
UPDATE 1-China passenger trips up 3% during Dragon Boat holiday
Bihar slashes VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 4 per cent