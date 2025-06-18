Sebi Unveils New Policies for PSUs and Startups
Sebi's board has approved new proposals, including a delisting framework for PSUs with over 90% government stake. Changes were made to FPI compliance rules, and startup promoters can retain ESOPs before IPO. Relevant shareholders must hold demat shares pre-IPO, announced after Tuhin Kanta Pandey's second board meeting.
- Country:
- India
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a series of new proposals following its recent board meeting, a move set to impact public sector undertakings (PSUs) and startup companies alike. Among the key decisions was the introduction of a separate voluntary delisting framework exclusively for PSUs where the government holds over 90% of the stake.
Another notable decision was to simplify compliance protocols for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) focusing solely on Indian government bonds, aimed at attracting further investments. Additionally, Sebi has cleared a proposal allowing startup founders, regarded as promoters, to retain employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) granted a year before the company's initial public offering (IPO).
Significantly, the board also mandated certain shareholders, including directors and key managerial personnel, to possess shares in dematerialized (demat) form prior to filing an IPO document. The meeting, chaired by Tuhin Kanta Pandey, marked his second leadership at the helm since taking office on March 1.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sebi
- PSUs
- delisting
- startups
- ESOPs
- IPO
- FPI
- demat
- investment
- TuhinKantaPandey
ALSO READ
Aequs files IPO papers via confidential filing route; seeks to raise up to USD 200 mn
Six Firms Get Sebi Nod for Lucrative IPOs
Voyager Technologies Targets $1.6 Billion Valuation Amid US IPO Boom
IPO Surge: Six Firms Set to Raise Over Rs 20,000 Crore
Galactic Projections and IPO Ambitions: Navigating Space Tech