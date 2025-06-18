Left Menu

Delhi-Raipur IndiGo Flight Incident Raises Concerns Amidst Aviation Woes

Passengers on the Delhi-Raipur IndiGo flight experienced a 40-minute delay in disembarking due to a technical snag with the aircraft door. The incident caused unease, particularly after a recent Air India crash. Notable passengers included former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Raipur Mayor Meenal Choubey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:56 IST
Delhi-Raipur IndiGo Flight Incident Raises Concerns Amidst Aviation Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A technical glitch left passengers aboard a Delhi-Raipur IndiGo flight stranded for 40 minutes upon landing, as the aircraft door refused to open. The incident evoked unease in light of recent aviation tragedies.

Noteworthy passengers, including ex-Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Mayor Meenal Choubey, voiced their concern over the delay. Choubey highlighted that while the passengers were not frightened, it was a chilling reminder of the tragic Air India crash.

IndiGo acknowledged the issue, assuring that standard safety protocols were followed and expressing regret for the inconvenience. They commended passengers for their patience and understanding during the delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025