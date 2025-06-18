Delhi-Raipur IndiGo Flight Incident Raises Concerns Amidst Aviation Woes

A technical glitch left passengers aboard a Delhi-Raipur IndiGo flight stranded for 40 minutes upon landing, as the aircraft door refused to open. The incident evoked unease in light of recent aviation tragedies.

Noteworthy passengers, including ex-Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Mayor Meenal Choubey, voiced their concern over the delay. Choubey highlighted that while the passengers were not frightened, it was a chilling reminder of the tragic Air India crash.

IndiGo acknowledged the issue, assuring that standard safety protocols were followed and expressing regret for the inconvenience. They commended passengers for their patience and understanding during the delay.

