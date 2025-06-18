Delhi-Raipur IndiGo Flight Incident Raises Concerns Amidst Aviation Woes
Passengers on the Delhi-Raipur IndiGo flight experienced a 40-minute delay in disembarking due to a technical snag with the aircraft door. The incident caused unease, particularly after a recent Air India crash. Notable passengers included former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Raipur Mayor Meenal Choubey.
A technical glitch left passengers aboard a Delhi-Raipur IndiGo flight stranded for 40 minutes upon landing, as the aircraft door refused to open. The incident evoked unease in light of recent aviation tragedies.
Noteworthy passengers, including ex-Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Mayor Meenal Choubey, voiced their concern over the delay. Choubey highlighted that while the passengers were not frightened, it was a chilling reminder of the tragic Air India crash.
IndiGo acknowledged the issue, assuring that standard safety protocols were followed and expressing regret for the inconvenience. They commended passengers for their patience and understanding during the delay.
