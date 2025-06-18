Left Menu

Air India's Dreamliner Tragedy: Unraveling the Crisis

An Air India Boeing Dreamliner, equipped with new and serviced engines, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulting in one of the deadliest aviation disasters in a decade. The right engine was recently installed in March 2025, while the left was serviced in 2023, yet 242 passengers lost their lives.

Updated: 18-06-2025 22:19 IST
An Air India Boeing Dreamliner crashed last week, claiming 242 lives in what has become the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade. Company Chairman N. Chandrasekaran revealed in an interview that the aircraft boasted a clean engine history, with both engines recently serviced.

The Boeing 787-8, en route to Gatwick Airport, lost altitude soon after departing from Ahmedabad, India. The right engine was installed only in March 2025, and the left engine was last serviced in 2023—raising questions despite their fresh and maintained conditions.

The incident, involving GE Aerospace's GEnx engines, also resulted in about 30 fatalities on the ground, as the plane plummeted tragically. Investigators now face the complex task of identifying factors contributing to this catastrophe.

