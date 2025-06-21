Tragic Accident on GT Road: Aamir's Untimely Demise Under Investigation

A tragic incident has occurred on GT Road in northeast Delhi, resulting in the untimely death of Aamir, a local resident. According to police, the fatal accident took place near the Shastri Park area when a speeding metro feeder e-bus ran over Aamir.

The accident unfolded after Aamir, heading towards Seemapuri, lost his balance due to a horse-drawn cart's movement. As he approached the cart, the horse reportedly kicked him, causing him to fall onto the road. An e-bus traveling at high speed subsequently ran over him, leading to his immediate death.

The police have launched an investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage from the stretch of GT Road to piece together the exact sequence of events. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are ongoing to fully understand how the accident occurred and verify witness accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)