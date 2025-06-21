Safety Shakeup: Air India Faces Scrutiny over Aviation Protocol Breaches
The DGCA has ordered Tata Group's Air India to remove three senior officials for crew scheduling lapses following a crash. A show-cause notice was issued for FDTL norm violations, prompting an audit review from 2024 onwards. Air India pledges adherence to safety protocols while under regulatory scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken decisive action against Tata Group-owned Air India following a fatal accident involving one of its flights. The aviation safety watchdog has ordered the removal of three senior officials responsible for lapses in crew scheduling and rostering.
Following the incident, which resulted in a tragic loss of over 270 lives, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice citing violations of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms observed during recent spot checks. Air India has been directed to immediately adhere to safety protocols and rectify systemic failures.
In response, Air India has confirmed its commitment to comply with regulatory requirements while the DGCA conducts an extensive audit of the airline's operations since 2024. The airline's Chief Operations Officer has been tasked with overseeing the Integrated Operations Control Centre to ensure full compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tata Group's Support for Victims of Air India Crash
Tata Group's Resolve Amidst Air India Tragedy
Govt to set up high-level committee to boost aviation safety, says Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu following Air India plane crash.
Government Initiates Committee to Bolster Aviation Safety Post Crash
RJD MP Calls for Aviation Safety Overhaul After Uttarakhand Helicopter Tragedy