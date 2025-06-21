Left Menu

Safety Shakeup: Air India Faces Scrutiny over Aviation Protocol Breaches

The DGCA has ordered Tata Group's Air India to remove three senior officials for crew scheduling lapses following a crash. A show-cause notice was issued for FDTL norm violations, prompting an audit review from 2024 onwards. Air India pledges adherence to safety protocols while under regulatory scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:23 IST
Safety Shakeup: Air India Faces Scrutiny over Aviation Protocol Breaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken decisive action against Tata Group-owned Air India following a fatal accident involving one of its flights. The aviation safety watchdog has ordered the removal of three senior officials responsible for lapses in crew scheduling and rostering.

Following the incident, which resulted in a tragic loss of over 270 lives, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice citing violations of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms observed during recent spot checks. Air India has been directed to immediately adhere to safety protocols and rectify systemic failures.

In response, Air India has confirmed its commitment to comply with regulatory requirements while the DGCA conducts an extensive audit of the airline's operations since 2024. The airline's Chief Operations Officer has been tasked with overseeing the Integrated Operations Control Centre to ensure full compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025