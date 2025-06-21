Safety Shakeup: Air India Faces Scrutiny over Aviation Protocol Breaches

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken decisive action against Tata Group-owned Air India following a fatal accident involving one of its flights. The aviation safety watchdog has ordered the removal of three senior officials responsible for lapses in crew scheduling and rostering.

Following the incident, which resulted in a tragic loss of over 270 lives, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice citing violations of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms observed during recent spot checks. Air India has been directed to immediately adhere to safety protocols and rectify systemic failures.

In response, Air India has confirmed its commitment to comply with regulatory requirements while the DGCA conducts an extensive audit of the airline's operations since 2024. The airline's Chief Operations Officer has been tasked with overseeing the Integrated Operations Control Centre to ensure full compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)