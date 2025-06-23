India-U.S. Trade Agreement: A New Era for Bilateral Relations

A forthcoming Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between the United States and India is poised to significantly enhance U.S. exports to India, as per an analysis by Crisil. This shift is largely attributed to the reduction of India's high tariffs on U.S. goods, facilitating greater market access.

India's tariff structure, notably higher than the United States', makes American goods more competitive domestically once these levies are eased. Consequently, India may witness a surge in imports of energy products, agricultural commodities, and defense equipment from the U.S., with implications for trade dynamics.

Despite this, India's export landscape may remain relatively stable due to existing duty-free access for its top U.S. exports and the Trump administration's focus on minimizing the trade deficit. The BTA also opens doors for increased imports of U.S. energy products, with the United States being a major LNG supplier to India.

