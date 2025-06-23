Qatar Temporarily Closes Airspace Amid Regional Tensions

In a significant move reflecting growing regional tensions, Qatar has announced the temporary closure of its airspace. This development was communicated through a statement by the Qatari foreign ministry posted on the social platform X.

The decision follows Iran's reiteration of threats to retaliate against the United States, which has been involved in strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Officials emphasize that the airspace shutdown is a proactive measure to safeguard the safety of both residents and visitors within Qatar, given the intensifying geopolitical climate in the region.

