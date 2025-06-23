Qatar Temporarily Closes Airspace Amid Regional Tensions
Qatar has temporarily closed its airspace in response to regional tensions, specifically following Iran's threats towards the United States over attacks on its nuclear sites. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of residents and visitors amidst escalating diplomatic strain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:13 IST
In a significant move reflecting growing regional tensions, Qatar has announced the temporary closure of its airspace. This development was communicated through a statement by the Qatari foreign ministry posted on the social platform X.
The decision follows Iran's reiteration of threats to retaliate against the United States, which has been involved in strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Officials emphasize that the airspace shutdown is a proactive measure to safeguard the safety of both residents and visitors within Qatar, given the intensifying geopolitical climate in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- airspace
- closure
- Iran
- nuclear
- threats
- safety
- geopolitical
- tensions
- United States
Advertisement