Impact of Iran-Israel Conflict on Indian Exports and Logistics

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel is expected to create short-term disruptions in demand and logistics, particularly within the Gulf region, a crucial hub for Indian exports, as per the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

FIEO President S C Ralhan cautioned that increased shipping costs, extended transit times, and rising marine insurance premiums could result from the heightened conflict. Despite the challenges, India's diversified energy procurement strategy and proactive monetary policies position it well to handle potential fluctuations.

The conflict has seen an escalation in recent weeks, with a significant exchange of strikes and the involvement of the US. However, through strategic adaptation, India's export sector can continue to serve as a dependable trade partner and capitalize on opportunities to strengthen regional partnerships amid geopolitical uncertainties.

