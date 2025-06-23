Left Menu

Impact of Iran-Israel Conflict on Indian Exports and Logistics

The conflict between Iran and Israel may impact Indian exports due to increased shipping costs, longer transit times, and higher insurance premiums. However, India's trade strategy and macroeconomic stability offer resilience. FIEO suggests exploring alternative routes to maintain trade flow in the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:53 IST
The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel is expected to create short-term disruptions in demand and logistics, particularly within the Gulf region, a crucial hub for Indian exports, as per the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

FIEO President S C Ralhan cautioned that increased shipping costs, extended transit times, and rising marine insurance premiums could result from the heightened conflict. Despite the challenges, India's diversified energy procurement strategy and proactive monetary policies position it well to handle potential fluctuations.

The conflict has seen an escalation in recent weeks, with a significant exchange of strikes and the involvement of the US. However, through strategic adaptation, India's export sector can continue to serve as a dependable trade partner and capitalize on opportunities to strengthen regional partnerships amid geopolitical uncertainties.

