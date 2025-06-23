Jammu & Kashmir's Industrial Boom: Overcoming Roadblocks for Economic Growth

In a landmark announcement, Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha revealed that industrial investment proposals amounting to nearly Rs 60,000 crore are pending in the Union Territory. Speaking at a job fair in Jammu, he highlighted ongoing efforts since 2021 to draw industries to the region, effectively linking job seekers with potential employers.

Sinha stated that Rs 25,000 crore worth of projects are currently in various stages of implementation, with Rs 10,000 crore already operational and producing. The remaining Rs 15,000 crore in proposals are expected to launch within the year. He remains hopeful about a decision on the pending Rs 60,000 crore proposals soon.

By aligning educational transformations with industrial needs, the administration is focused on enhancing employment opportunities. The job fair, featuring 57 prominent companies, aims to bridge the gap between education and employment, empowering the youth to contribute meaningfully to the economic progress of Jammu & Kashmir and the broader Indian landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)