Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Industrial Boom: Overcoming Roadblocks for Economic Growth

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced that Jammu & Kashmir is poised for industrial growth with Rs 60,000 crore worth of investment proposals pending. Despite challenges, Rs 25,000 crore are in various implementation stages, Rs 10,000 crore in operation, and Rs 15,000 crore to start this year, creating job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:03 IST
Jammu & Kashmir's Industrial Boom: Overcoming Roadblocks for Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement, Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha revealed that industrial investment proposals amounting to nearly Rs 60,000 crore are pending in the Union Territory. Speaking at a job fair in Jammu, he highlighted ongoing efforts since 2021 to draw industries to the region, effectively linking job seekers with potential employers.

Sinha stated that Rs 25,000 crore worth of projects are currently in various stages of implementation, with Rs 10,000 crore already operational and producing. The remaining Rs 15,000 crore in proposals are expected to launch within the year. He remains hopeful about a decision on the pending Rs 60,000 crore proposals soon.

By aligning educational transformations with industrial needs, the administration is focused on enhancing employment opportunities. The job fair, featuring 57 prominent companies, aims to bridge the gap between education and employment, empowering the youth to contribute meaningfully to the economic progress of Jammu & Kashmir and the broader Indian landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025