U.S. Escalates Middle East Tensions with Airstrikes in Iran

The U.S. facilitated the departure of 170 citizens and residents from Israel amid rising Middle East tensions following airstrikes on Iran. Iran retaliated by attacking a U.S. airbase in Qatar. Three flights evacuated around 100 individuals from Israel to safety, with assistance continuing through strategic relocation flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 02:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United States assisted approximately 170 of its citizens, lawful permanent residents, and their immediate families in departing from Israel over the weekend, confirmed a U.S. State Department official on Monday. This move follows the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, triggered by U.S. military actions.

The tensions heightened after President Donald Trump authorized airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites by deploying large-scale bunker-buster bombs. In response, Iran's military launched a missile attack on the U.S. airbase in Al Udeid, Qatar, marking a significant escalation in regional hostility.

The State Department specified that on Sunday, three flights managed to evacuate around 100 U.S. citizens and their families from Israel. Initial flights began the previous day, transporting about 70 individuals from Tel Aviv to safety in Athens, reflecting an urgent and strategic migration plan.

