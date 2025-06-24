U.S. Escalates Middle East Tensions with Airstrikes in Iran

The United States assisted approximately 170 of its citizens, lawful permanent residents, and their immediate families in departing from Israel over the weekend, confirmed a U.S. State Department official on Monday. This move follows the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, triggered by U.S. military actions.

The tensions heightened after President Donald Trump authorized airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites by deploying large-scale bunker-buster bombs. In response, Iran's military launched a missile attack on the U.S. airbase in Al Udeid, Qatar, marking a significant escalation in regional hostility.

The State Department specified that on Sunday, three flights managed to evacuate around 100 U.S. citizens and their families from Israel. Initial flights began the previous day, transporting about 70 individuals from Tel Aviv to safety in Athens, reflecting an urgent and strategic migration plan.

