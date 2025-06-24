Germany Bets Big on Record Investments for Economic Revival
Germany's cabinet has approved the 2025 draft budget and the 2026 budget framework with record-high investments. The move aims to stimulate economic growth after two years of stagnation. The 2025 plan includes 115.7 billion euros of investments, rising to 123.6 billion euros in 2026, with a focus on defense and infrastructure.
The German cabinet has greenlit a bold draft budget for 2025 while outlining a framework for 2026, aiming for unprecedented investments to jumpstart Europe's largest economy after a two-year stagnation.
The 2025 plan proposes 115.7 billion euros in investments, escalating to 123.6 billion euros by 2026, sharply up from 74.5 billion euros in 2024, with a significant push in defense spending.
Key to this financial strategy is a special 500 billion euro infrastructure fund and exemptions for defense spending, enabling a near 400 billion euro borrowing program. Since Olaf Scholz's coalition collapse, Germany has operated on a provisional budget.
(With inputs from agencies.)
