Germany Bets Big on Record Investments for Economic Revival

The German cabinet has greenlit a bold draft budget for 2025 while outlining a framework for 2026, aiming for unprecedented investments to jumpstart Europe's largest economy after a two-year stagnation.

The 2025 plan proposes 115.7 billion euros in investments, escalating to 123.6 billion euros by 2026, sharply up from 74.5 billion euros in 2024, with a significant push in defense spending.

Key to this financial strategy is a special 500 billion euro infrastructure fund and exemptions for defense spending, enabling a near 400 billion euro borrowing program. Since Olaf Scholz's coalition collapse, Germany has operated on a provisional budget.

