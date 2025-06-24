Left Menu

Germany Bets Big on Record Investments for Economic Revival

Germany's cabinet has approved the 2025 draft budget and the 2026 budget framework with record-high investments. The move aims to stimulate economic growth after two years of stagnation. The 2025 plan includes 115.7 billion euros of investments, rising to 123.6 billion euros in 2026, with a focus on defense and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:29 IST
Germany Bets Big on Record Investments for Economic Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The German cabinet has greenlit a bold draft budget for 2025 while outlining a framework for 2026, aiming for unprecedented investments to jumpstart Europe's largest economy after a two-year stagnation.

The 2025 plan proposes 115.7 billion euros in investments, escalating to 123.6 billion euros by 2026, sharply up from 74.5 billion euros in 2024, with a significant push in defense spending.

Key to this financial strategy is a special 500 billion euro infrastructure fund and exemptions for defense spending, enabling a near 400 billion euro borrowing program. Since Olaf Scholz's coalition collapse, Germany has operated on a provisional budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025