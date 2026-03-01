Left Menu

Rangotsav-2026: Empowering Women and Celebrating with Eco-Friendly Colors

The Ganjam district administration in Odisha has opened a temporary outlet, Rangotsav-2026, in Berhampur city. It sells herbal 'abir' produced by women self-help groups with support from ORMAS and Subhadra Shakti. The initiative promotes eco-friendly Holi celebrations and empowers women-led enterprises.

The Ganjam district administration of Odisha has inaugurated a temporary outlet named Rangotsav-2026 in Berhampur city. The initiative aims to promote eco-friendly Holi celebrations by selling herbal 'abir' prepared by women self-help groups, according to officials.

In collaboration with Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) and Subhadra Shakti, the outlet will remain operational until the Holi festival. Jhuli Biswal from Kusapalli village stated that over 30 members from the WSHGs of Malada panchayat in Ganjam block have crafted the herbal colors using local foliage after receiving training from ORMAS and Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM).

Raj Gopal Dash, deputy chief executive of ORMAS, emphasized that the organization provides support in branding, promotion, and market linkage. This endeavor not only fortifies women-led enterprises but also nurtures sustainable livelihoods and encourages the use of eco-friendly products during Holi in the district.

