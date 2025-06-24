Left Menu

Ashok Leyland's Strategic Push in North India for Commercial Vehicle Growth

Ashok Leyland, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, aims to enhance growth by expanding its presence in North India. The medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to grow in single digits, influenced by government infrastructure investment and core industry performance. The company plans to increase market share by adding 50 touchpoints.

Updated: 24-06-2025 14:19 IST
  • India

Ashok Leyland is setting its sights on North India to advance its growth in the commercial vehicle sector. The company expects a single-digit growth in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment this fiscal year, recovering from a previous decline.

The Chennai-based firm plans to outstrip industry growth and increase its market share, focusing particularly on North India, which constitutes the largest market share for commercial vehicles. The company aims for North India to contribute at least 30% to the total industry volume.

Driven by government investment in infrastructure and strong core industry performance, Ashok Leyland is adding over 50 new touchpoints in North India to bolster its presence. It currently operates around 300 channel outlets in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

