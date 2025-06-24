Boeing Crisis: Unpacking the Mid-Air Incident Investigation

The United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is set to conduct a hearing on Tuesday to investigate the cause of a mid-air cabin panel blowout on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 flight that occurred in January 2024. The incident has plunged Boeing into a severe crisis, with extensive scrutiny expected on the planemaker's safety protocols.

Reports indicate the NTSB will deliver a strong rebuke of Boeing's safety culture and its neglect to install vital bolts in an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 aircraft. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy has criticized the incident as preventable, pointing to long-standing unaddressed production issues.

The mishap has significantly tarnished Boeing's reputation, grounding the MAX 9 for two weeks and limiting production. Meanwhile, Boeing's legal embroilment continues, linked to past crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia and involving substantial financial settlements to crash victim funds.

