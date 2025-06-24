Air France Sets Date for Dubai and Riyadh Flights Resumption

Air France has announced its plans to resume flights connecting Paris-Charles de Gaulle with Dubai and Riyadh starting June 25.

Additionally, services between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Beirut are set to recommence on June 26, marking a significant step in the airline's return to normal operations.

Despite these changes, flights between Paris and Tel Aviv will continue to be suspended until July 14, with no further updates on a potential resumption date. The company continues to adapt to the evolving global travel landscape.

