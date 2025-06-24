Left Menu

Air France Sets Date for Dubai and Riyadh Flights Resumption

Air France plans to resume flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh on June 25. Flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Beirut will restart on June 26. However, flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Tel Aviv remain suspended until July 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:42 IST
Air France Sets Date for Dubai and Riyadh Flights Resumption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air France has announced its plans to resume flights connecting Paris-Charles de Gaulle with Dubai and Riyadh starting June 25.

Additionally, services between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Beirut are set to recommence on June 26, marking a significant step in the airline's return to normal operations.

Despite these changes, flights between Paris and Tel Aviv will continue to be suspended until July 14, with no further updates on a potential resumption date. The company continues to adapt to the evolving global travel landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025