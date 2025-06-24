Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Balochistan: Petrol Shortage Turns Deadly

A devastating collision between a loader vehicle carrying petrol canisters and a passenger bus in Balochistan, Pakistan, claimed six lives and injured seven. The rickshaw was transporting Iranian petrol illegally amid a regional fuel shortage worsened by ongoing conflicts. Authorities are providing medical assistance to the injured.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident in Pakistan's Balochistan province, six people lost their lives and seven suffered injuries after a loader vehicle carrying petrol canisters collided with a passenger bus. The impact set both vehicles ablaze, police reported on Tuesday.

The collision occurred late Monday night on Quetta's Western Bypass road. Senior Superintendent of Police Athar Rashid confirmed that the illegal transport of Iranian petrol in the rickshaw contributed to the accident, leading to the fire that claimed the lives of the rickshaw driver and five bus passengers.

The accident highlights a growing petrol shortage crisis in Balochistan, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions affecting supply routes from Iran. The provincial government has expressed condolences and assured immediate medical assistance for the injured.

