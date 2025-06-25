Tragic Motorcycle Accident Raises Safety Concerns in Jadavpur

On Tuesday night, a tragic accident occurred in the Jadavpur area when a motorcyclist was crushed by a truck. The incident unfolded on S C Mallick Road as the motorcyclist attempted to overtake the vehicle.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, medical personnel declared him dead on arrival. The man's identity remains unknown, although some reports suggest he may have been a food delivery executive.

Local residents have voiced concerns over the lack of adequate police presence to manage traffic, particularly truck movements post 10 pm. The police have seized the truck involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)