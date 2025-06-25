NHTSA Investigates Tesla Robotaxi Performance After Safety Concerns in Texas

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating potential safety issues with Tesla's self-driving robotaxi test runs in Texas. Concerns arose after several videos captured troubling behaviors, such as sudden braking and incorrect lane navigation.

Tesla faces scrutiny as NHTSA seeks clarity on the technology's mishaps, which could question Elon Musk's assurances about its safety. The robotaxis, despite some having positive feedback, showed inconsistencies dangerous enough to prompt renewed regulatory oversight.

The inquiry impacts investor confidence, with stocks already showing volatility. This investigation adds to Tesla's challenges, as global political affiliations influence buyer decisions and competitors in self-driving technology gain momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)