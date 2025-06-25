Left Menu

NHTSA Investigates Tesla Robotaxi Performance After Safety Concerns in Texas

Federal safety regulators are probing issues with Tesla's self-driving robotaxis in Texas after videos showed dangerous driving errors. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is gathering information, and potential findings could challenge Elon Musk's claims about the technology's safety. Investor reactions have been mixed following the news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 12:59 IST
NHTSA Investigates Tesla Robotaxi Performance After Safety Concerns in Texas
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating potential safety issues with Tesla's self-driving robotaxi test runs in Texas. Concerns arose after several videos captured troubling behaviors, such as sudden braking and incorrect lane navigation.

Tesla faces scrutiny as NHTSA seeks clarity on the technology's mishaps, which could question Elon Musk's assurances about its safety. The robotaxis, despite some having positive feedback, showed inconsistencies dangerous enough to prompt renewed regulatory oversight.

The inquiry impacts investor confidence, with stocks already showing volatility. This investigation adds to Tesla's challenges, as global political affiliations influence buyer decisions and competitors in self-driving technology gain momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

