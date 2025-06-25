Pioneering Film Bridges Indo-Vietnam Cultural Heritage

The India Book of Records has embarked on a groundbreaking project to produce the world's first film dedicated to Indo-Vietnam cultural heritage, with the aim of deepening cultural exchanges between the two nations.

In a recent announcement made in Hanoi, the producer revealed that shooting would span various locations across Vietnam and India. The film is directed by Mr. Vimal Mishra and creatively led by Mr. Biswadeep Roy Chowdhury. It draws inspiration from 'The Guardian of Heritage,' a biography of Vietnamese folk artist Prof. Dr. Chu Bao Que.

Scheduled for a February 14, 2026 release, the project seeks to elevate the cultural connections of India and Vietnam, featuring contributions from record holders in cultural heritage and music. The initiative also highlights the significance of historic ties and promotes global cultural appreciation.

