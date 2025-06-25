Game-Changing Knee Replacement Solution Debuts in India

Bengaluru, Karnataka: In a significant advancement for orthopedic care in India, MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. has launched its innovative Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee. The cutting-edge knee replacement was successfully implemented at Aster Hospital in Bengaluru by Dr. Kumardev Arvind Rajamanya, head of orthopedics.

The patient, a 65-year-old retired businessman, suffered from severe knee pain caused by advanced osteoarthritis. Dr. Rajamanya chose the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee due to its outstanding clinical track record, which includes flexion stability, anatomic motion, and wear-limiting design. "This implant replicates the kinematics of a healthy knee," said Dr. Rajamanya, highlighting patient satisfaction with the procedure.

Dr. Mukesh Parmar, Director and General Manager for South Asia at Microport Orthopedics, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing orthopedic care. With an exceptional 98.8% survivorship at 17 years and over 1,000,000 cases worldwide, the Evolution® Knee demonstrates global success. The recent introduction in India signifies a pivotal moment for the company's innovative reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)