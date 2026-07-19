Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Oil Tankers in Black Sea Strike
Ukrainian forces launched an overnight attack on two Russian oil tankers in the Black Sea and a floating crane in the Azov Sea. Kyiv's military stated that these targets were used to support Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, highlighting ongoing military tensions between the two countries.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukrainian forces carried out a significant overnight operation, striking two Russian oil tankers in the Black Sea, according to a statement released by Kyiv's military on Sunday.
The military also confirmed hitting a floating crane in the Azov Sea, further intensifying the maritime conflict.
The targets, as stated by Ukraine's General Staff, were integral to Russia's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine, reflecting the escalating hostilities in the region.