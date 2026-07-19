PV Sindhu's Historic Victory at Japan Open
PV Sindhu made history by winning the Japan Open women's singles title, marking her as the first Indian to achieve this feat. Overcoming Akane Yamaguchi, Sindhu secured a 21-17, 21-17 victory. This win serves as a significant confidence boost ahead of the World Championships.
- Country:
- India
PV Sindhu made history by securing the Japan Open women's singles title on Sunday, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat. Her impressive 21-17, 21-17 victory over home favorite Akane Yamaguchi highlights her determination and skill.
After a challenging start, Sindhu regained her momentum, turning the match in her favor to clinch the historic title. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old shared the pride she feels representing her country.
This victory marks Sindhu's first major win since the Singapore Open in 2022 and her first tour-level triumph since the Syed Modi International in December 2024, providing a morale boost as she prepares for the World Championships in New Delhi next month.