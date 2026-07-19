PV Sindhu's Historic Victory at Japan Open

PV Sindhu made history by securing the Japan Open women's singles title on Sunday, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat. Her impressive 21-17, 21-17 victory over home favorite Akane Yamaguchi highlights her determination and skill.

After a challenging start, Sindhu regained her momentum, turning the match in her favor to clinch the historic title. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old shared the pride she feels representing her country.

This victory marks Sindhu's first major win since the Singapore Open in 2022 and her first tour-level triumph since the Syed Modi International in December 2024, providing a morale boost as she prepares for the World Championships in New Delhi next month.