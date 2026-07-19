Russia's Missile Barrage: Escalation in Ukraine Conflict

Russia launched its largest ballistic missile attack on Ukraine since the conflict began, targeting Kyiv and causing casualties. Acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for robust international responses and increased pressure on Moscow to end its assault on Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 11:47 IST
Russia's Missile Barrage: Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant escalation of conflict, Russia has launched its largest number of ballistic missiles in a single attack on Ukraine since the onset of the full-scale war, according to Kyiv's acting foreign minister.

Andrii Sybiha stated that around four dozen missiles were used in the assault on the Ukrainian capital, resulting in fatalities and injuries. This attack marks a new level of aggression from Moscow.

In response, Ukraine is urgently calling for a strong and decisive reaction from the international community, insisting that formidable pressure must be applied on Moscow to halt this wave of terror.

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