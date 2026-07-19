Ukraine's Air Defences: Resilience in the Face of Missile Barrage

In an overnight assault, Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted 18 of the 41 missiles launched by Russian forces, according to a report by Kyiv's air force on Sunday.

The air strikes included a barrage of 23 missiles and 10 drones, impacting 20 locations. The primary target appeared to be the capital, Kyiv.

Despite the attack's intensity, Ukrainian defences also managed to down a significant number of drones, with 108 out of 125 Russian drones being intercepted during the offensive.