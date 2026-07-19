Ukraine's Air Defences: Resilience in the Face of Missile Barrage
Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted 18 out of 41 missiles launched by Russia overnight, according to Kyiv's air force. They reported that 23 missiles and 10 drones targeted 20 locations, primarily aiming at Kyiv, and 108 out of 125 drones were also intercepted.
- Country:
- Russia
In an overnight assault, Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted 18 of the 41 missiles launched by Russian forces, according to a report by Kyiv's air force on Sunday.
The air strikes included a barrage of 23 missiles and 10 drones, impacting 20 locations. The primary target appeared to be the capital, Kyiv.
Despite the attack's intensity, Ukrainian defences also managed to down a significant number of drones, with 108 out of 125 Russian drones being intercepted during the offensive.