Stalin Urges Modi: Halt the Fare Hike
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refrain from increasing train fares, amid concerns that upcoming fare hikes and reduced ordinary coaches will burden middle-class families. Speaking after a train journey, Stalin emphasized the impact on daily commuters and the essence of the Indian Railways.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has made an earnest appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt the proposed increase in train fares, voicing concerns about the financial strain on middle-class families.
During a journey from Chennai to Katpadi, Stalin highlighted the detrimental effects of reducing ordinary coaches in favor of air-conditioned ones, asserting that it has 'taken away happiness' from passengers.
Emphasizing the already rising costs of living, including cooking gas price hikes, Stalin argued that essential services like the Indian Railways should remain affordable, describing it as more than a service - 'it's family'.
