Bombay Industries Association’s Speed Networking Event 2025: A Business Accelerator

The Bombay Industries Association (BIA), celebrating a milestone in business networking, successfully hosted its Speed Networking Event 2025 on June 19 at The Club, Andheri, Mumbai. The event united over 300 participants, including industry leaders, procurement heads, and global consular officials, emphasizing strategic connections within the global business community.

Representatives from 35 major companies, such as Tata Capital and Piramal Finance, gathered alongside top-tier industry associations, entering over 100 meaningful exchanges per attendee. This year, esteemed Consular Generals from the USA, Malaysia, and other nations contributed to the international scope of the event. Workshops by procurement experts provided guidance on innovation and industry trends.

A pivotal highlight was the Inter-Association Dialogue, facilitating discussions on shared challenges and collaborative strategies. Hitesh Shah, BIA President, hailed the event as a robust platform for generating leads and fostering partnerships. The BIA aims to continue revolutionizing business interactions, supporting dynamic industry growth and cooperation.

