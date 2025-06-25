India Space Congress 2025: Charting India's Cosmic Future

The much-anticipated 4th edition of India Space Congress 2025, set from June 25-27 at Le Meridien, New Delhi, is positioned at a pivotal moment for India's space aspirations. The event aims to address national strategic imperatives while charting a globally relevant space future. This ambitious dual mission emphasizes autonomy, innovation, and resilience.

More than 1,000 stakeholders from 30 countries, including high-profile government officials, military strategists, and global investors, will make the ISC Conference and expo a premier event organized by SIA-India. Italy, Norway, Hungary, and Western Australia are official Country Partners, enhancing ISC 2025's global appeal with technical sessions and bilateral engagements.

Supported by crucial national and international institutions, the ISC 2025 will highlight India's journey toward becoming a global hub for space diplomacy and technology cooperation. The event's thematic sessions will explore satellite communication, earth observation, investment and insurance in space ventures, and the imperative need for India to lead in a multipolar space arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)