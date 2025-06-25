Maharashtra Transporters Gear Up for Indefinite Strike Against E-Challan Fines

In Maharashtra, transporters, including bus and truck operators, announced an indefinite strike starting July 1, protesting 'unjust' e-challan fines and demanding solutions for infrastructure and traffic issues.

The Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti has been at the forefront, with an indefinite protest ongoing since June 16 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

Their demands include stopping forceful e-challan fine collections, waiving existing penalties, and revisiting certain vehicle regulations. Support across Maharashtra has been significant, with transport services warning of disruptions if their grievances remain unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)