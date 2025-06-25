Left Menu

Maharashtra Transporters Gear Up for Indefinite Strike Against E-Challan Fines

Transporters in Maharashtra plan an indefinite strike from July 1 to protest e-challan fines and infrastructure issues. An action committee meeting with officials is set, with potential disruptions if demands aren't met. Transport associations statewide support the initiative spearheaded by Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:34 IST
In Maharashtra, transporters, including bus and truck operators, announced an indefinite strike starting July 1, protesting 'unjust' e-challan fines and demanding solutions for infrastructure and traffic issues.

The Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti has been at the forefront, with an indefinite protest ongoing since June 16 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

Their demands include stopping forceful e-challan fine collections, waiving existing penalties, and revisiting certain vehicle regulations. Support across Maharashtra has been significant, with transport services warning of disruptions if their grievances remain unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

