Railway Ministry Revamps Train Control Operations for Safety and Efficiency

The Railway Ministry has announced reforms to enhance train control operations. Key changes include mandatory three-year tenure, refresher courses, and performance reviews for controllers. A committee will address pay, stress, and amenities issues. The control structure is rebranded to boost efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:33 IST
In a critical initiative aimed at bolstering train operation safety and efficiency, the Railway Ministry unveiled transformative reforms for train controllers on Wednesday.

A senior railway official clarified, "Train controllers must serve a minimum tenure of three years in control offices to ensure domain expertise and optimal functionality. Experienced traffic inspectors and station masters with exemplary service records will now become train controllers, thereby setting the bar higher."

He further detailed, "Controllers will undertake mandatory refresher courses every five years, enriched with simulator-based and scenario-driven modules. The introduction of performance monitoring, covering aspects like punctuality and emergency response, will become standard." The ministry focuses on stress reduction through yoga, counseling, and health check-ups, addressing documented employee concerns.

