Bizarre Incident: Woman Drives Car on Railway Track

A woman caused significant disruption to train services after driving her car along a railway track on the outskirts of the city, police reported. The incident, which occurred on Thursday morning, took place in Shankarpally, covering a stretch of approximately eight kilometers.

Police said the woman appeared to be mentally disturbed and attempted to confront officers when they stopped her vehicle. Law enforcement managed to subdue her, and she was subsequently sent for medical examinations.

Authorities revealed that the woman had previous employment in a software company. Railway sources indicated that two goods trains and two passenger trains faced 20-minute delays due to the incident. The railway police are preparing to file charges against her.

