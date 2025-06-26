Uncertainty in the Skies: Airlines Cancel Middle East Routes Amid Conflict

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, a wave of flight cancellations has been announced by international airlines. The cancellations follow Israel's strikes against Iran and a subsequent U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting airlines to reassess their routes for safety reasons.

Several airlines, including Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, and Air France-KLM, have halted flights to destinations such as Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Doha. The disruptions come as many airlines choose to avoid flying over potentially hostile airspaces, with passenger safety being their top priority.

With a number of carriers like Emirates, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways joining the suspension, the impact on Middle Eastern travel is significant. While some airlines plan to resume flights by mid-summer, the situation remains fluid and highly contingent on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)