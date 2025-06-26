Dr. Akinwumi Adesina Honored with 2025 Distinguished Economic Leader Award

In a resounding endorsement of his legacy of visionary leadership, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has been awarded the 2025 Distinguished Economic Leader Award by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA). The honor was bestowed during the opening ceremony of the U.S.-Africa Business Summit, an annual high-level platform for economic cooperation between the United States and African nations.

Held before an audience of over 2,000 delegates, including seven Heads of State, numerous Prime Ministers, diplomats, corporate executives, and leaders of regional organizations, the event underscored the growing influence of Africa in global economic dialogues and the pivotal role played by leaders such as Dr. Adesina in that transformation.

A Decade of Impactful Leadership

Presenting the award, Jean Raymond Boulle, Deputy Chairman of the CCA, praised Dr. Adesina for steering the AfDB into a globally respected development institution and a partner of choice in Africa’s transformation. Under his stewardship, the Bank has implemented landmark projects, attracted record investments, and become synonymous with innovative, impact-driven development finance.

“Today, we celebrate Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who has spent the last decade transforming critical sectors across Africa through the Bank’s High 5s agenda,” Boulle remarked. “His leadership has changed the economic trajectory of Africa, making the continent a more attractive and competitive destination for trade and investment.”

The High 5s: A Vision Aligned with Global Development

The High 5s—Feed Africa, Light Up and Power Africa, Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa—form the strategic compass of the African Development Bank under Dr. Adesina’s leadership.

These five pillars have directly benefited over 565 million people through programs addressing food security, energy access, infrastructure development, economic integration, and human capital investment. These efforts align closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and represent a home-grown development blueprint tailored to Africa’s needs and aspirations.

Highlights of these achievements include:

Massive investment in agricultural transformation, increasing food production and resilience.

Significant gains in energy access, through initiatives like the Desert to Power project.

Industrial and SME support to promote job creation and value addition.

Support for cross-border infrastructure and trade corridors.

Projects to expand access to education, health, and clean water.

Legacy of Mobilizing Investment and Forging Global Partnerships

Dr. Adesina’s presidency has not only transformed lives but has mobilized unprecedented investment capital, including record-breaking capital increases for the Bank and the successful launch of innovative instruments such as green bonds and diaspora-targeted investment vehicles.

Under his leadership, the Bank has also strengthened its partnerships with key global players, including the United States, European Union, and multilateral institutions, enhancing the visibility and relevance of African development priorities on the global stage.

“We’ve seen Africa take charge of its development narrative. The AfDB, under Dr. Adesina, has helped place the continent at the heart of the global economic agenda,” Boulle added.

A Leader Beyond the Presidency

With his second and final five-year term concluding on August 31, 2025, the award comes as a culminating tribute to Dr. Adesina’s ten-year journey as the Bank’s president. Yet, even as he prepares to close this chapter, Dr. Adesina expressed his unwavering commitment to continuing his mission in support of Africa’s development journey.

“This recognition is deeply meaningful. It inspires me to remain even more engaged in the service of Africa and its people,” he said upon accepting the award. “Africa’s future is bright, and I will always be part of building it.”

A Model of Purpose-Driven Leadership

Widely respected for his bold vision, deep development expertise, and people-first approach, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s decade of leadership has redefined the role of a multilateral development bank. He has championed Africa’s resilience, promoted inclusive economic growth, and forged new pathways for prosperity through sustainability, innovation, and partnership.

The 2025 Distinguished Economic Leader Award reflects the enduring impact of his work and sets the stage for continued engagement with Africa’s dynamic and evolving development landscape.