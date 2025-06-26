Tragic Bus Accident: Pilgrims Plunge Into Alaknanda River

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two people and left eight others injured, while ten remain missing, as a bus carrying pilgrims fell into the Alaknanda river on Thursday. The incident occurred near Gholtir village along the Badrinath National Highway.

Despite the difficult conditions due to strong river currents, rescue teams, along with local villagers, are tirelessly working to locate the missing individuals. The mishap was reported at around 7:30 am, with the bus plunging several hundred feet into the river.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Vishal Soni from Madhya Pradesh and Drimmy from Gujarat. The injured, which include children and women, have been taken to local hospitals, with some airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh for urgent medical attention.

