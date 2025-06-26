Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident: Pilgrims Plunge Into Alaknanda River

A tragic bus accident occurred near Gholtir village on the Badrinath National Highway, resulting in two deaths, eight injuries, and ten missing persons. The bus, carrying pilgrims, plunged into the Alaknanda river. Rescue operations face challenges due to strong currents. Victims include people from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two people and left eight others injured, while ten remain missing, as a bus carrying pilgrims fell into the Alaknanda river on Thursday. The incident occurred near Gholtir village along the Badrinath National Highway.

Despite the difficult conditions due to strong river currents, rescue teams, along with local villagers, are tirelessly working to locate the missing individuals. The mishap was reported at around 7:30 am, with the bus plunging several hundred feet into the river.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Vishal Soni from Madhya Pradesh and Drimmy from Gujarat. The injured, which include children and women, have been taken to local hospitals, with some airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh for urgent medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

