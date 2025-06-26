Pulse Candy's Sweet Journey to Rs 1,000 Crore
Homegrown FMCG firm Dharampal Satyapal Group anticipates their Pulse candy to become a Rs 1,000-crore brand in two years, up from Rs 750 crore in FY25. With a strong market share and commitment to diversification, Pulse candy expands into new formats and regional flavors to boost growth.
Dharampal Satyapal Group, a homegrown FMCG company, has its sights set on increasing its Pulse candy brand to Rs 1,000 crore in the next two years, reveals Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar. This ambition comes after the brand reached a revenue milestone of Rs 750 crore in FY25.
Kumar outlined plans to broaden Pulse candy's appeal by diversifying into multiple formats and occasions, tapping into adjacent product categories, and incorporating regional flavors. This strategy aims to cement its position as India's leading ethnic confectionery brand, with an aggressive growth rate of 15 percent CAGR.
The company controls 19 percent of the hard-boiled candy market in India, valued at approximately Rs 4,000 crore. As Pulse candy looks towards international expansion, it will leverage its extensive distribution network, reaching over 35 lakh outlets nationwide, to facilitate domestic growth.
