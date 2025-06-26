Left Menu

Indo-Dutch Synergies: Maharashtra and Netherlands Foster Agri-Tech Innovations

India Business House (IBH) is set to enhance Indo-Dutch collaboration, notably between Maharashtra and the Netherlands, focusing on agri-tech advancements. A high-level delegation visit highlights strategic synergies, aiming for long-term partnerships and exploring sustainable agriculture, trade, and technology exchanges within the evolving global economy.

Maharashtra Minister Visits India Business House (IBH) in Amsterdam Ahead of Launch, Marking Key Milestone in Indo-Dutch Business Corridor. Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of its imminent launch on July 1, 2025, India Business House (IBH) has made strides in enhancing Indo-Dutch relations by encouraging impactful collaborations between Maharashtra and the Netherlands. Led by Maharashtra's Marketing & Protocol Minister, Shri Jaykumar Rawal, a high-level state delegation worked towards fostering connections between India's industrial powerhouse and the Netherlands' advanced agri-tech sector.

As global supply chains transform, sustainable agriculture is crucial for international cooperation. The IBH event facilitated B2B and B2G interactions to adopt advanced agri-tech solutions, sustainable farming, and cold storage, thereby boosting agriculture, horticulture, and food processing opportunities between India and the Netherlands. This partnership combines India's scale and market with the Netherlands' innovative technologies.

Maharashtra's delegation signifies a pivotal step in cultivating cross-sector partnerships in agriculture and food processing. Highlighting a $4 billion agri-export in 2023-24, the state invited Dutch firms to collaborate and enhance this growth trajectory. With essential infrastructure, Maharashtra serves as a strategic hub for Dutch investments in pilot projects and export-oriented ventures. IBH is central to facilitating these long-term partnerships and market entry strategies.

