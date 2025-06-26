India's Corporate Landscape: A Deep Dive into Active Companies
As of May 2025, 65% of registered companies in India are active, with business services leading. Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal host the most active entities. A total of 18.9 lakh companies remain operational, highlighting a slight growth from the previous month. New registrations are highest in Maharashtra.
According to official data, as of May 2025, more than 18.9 lakh companies, or 65% of all registered companies in India, remain active. This indicates a slight increase from April 2025's figures.
The business services sector tops the chart with 26% of these companies, followed by manufacturing at 19%. Maharashtra leads with 19% of active companies, followed by Delhi with 14%, and Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal each contributing 8%.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs reported that in May, 20,718 new companies were registered with a paid-up capital totaling Rs 1,176.28 crore, while 26,174 companies were in the process of being struck off. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi saw the most significant growth in new registrations.
