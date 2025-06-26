Madhya Pradesh to Bengaluru: The New Express Catalyst for Growth
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a weekly express train from Gwalior to Bengaluru, highlighting significant railway investments in Madhya Pradesh, including station redevelopment and new railway lines. The state, achieving full rail electrification, aims to further expand its rail network with upcoming projects.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Railways has introduced a new weekly express train to connect Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh with Bengaluru in Karnataka. The service was inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw via video conference.
Departing from Gwalior every Friday at 3 PM, the train arrives in Bengaluru by Sunday morning. The return journey from Bengaluru starts at 3:50 PM every Sunday, with the train returning to Gwalior by Tuesday morning.
This marks a major step in the state's railway development, which has seen substantial investment and expansion projects. The region has achieved full rail electrification and is set to undergo significant redevelopment at key stations, including Gwalior. New projects worth Rs 24,000 crore are set to transform the current rail infrastructure.
ALSO READ
Congress expels former Madhya Pradesh MLA Laxman Singh from party for six years for anti-party activities.
India Approves Rs 6,405 Crore Railway Projects to Enhance Connectivity and Sustainability
Cabinet Approves Major Railway Projects in India, Boosts Connectivity and Sustainability
Chronic Ailments Complicate Pandemic Battle in Madhya Pradesh
Alleged Assault in Madhya Pradesh Raises Political Storm