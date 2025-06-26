Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh to Bengaluru: The New Express Catalyst for Growth

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a weekly express train from Gwalior to Bengaluru, highlighting significant railway investments in Madhya Pradesh, including station redevelopment and new railway lines. The state, achieving full rail electrification, aims to further expand its rail network with upcoming projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh to Bengaluru: The New Express Catalyst for Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways has introduced a new weekly express train to connect Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh with Bengaluru in Karnataka. The service was inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw via video conference.

Departing from Gwalior every Friday at 3 PM, the train arrives in Bengaluru by Sunday morning. The return journey from Bengaluru starts at 3:50 PM every Sunday, with the train returning to Gwalior by Tuesday morning.

This marks a major step in the state's railway development, which has seen substantial investment and expansion projects. The region has achieved full rail electrification and is set to undergo significant redevelopment at key stations, including Gwalior. New projects worth Rs 24,000 crore are set to transform the current rail infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025