Left Menu

Walmart Strengthens Ties with India in High-Profile Meeting

Walmart Inc's leadership, including CEO Doug McMillon, met with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss enhancing their partnership, focusing on investments and exports. McMillon, along with Walmart board member Steuart Walton and Walmart International President Kath McLay, highlighted their $10 billion annual export ambition and technology investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:14 IST
Walmart Strengthens Ties with India in High-Profile Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for international business relations, Walmart Inc's President and CEO, Doug McMillon, held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore the US retail giant's expanding partnership with India. This meeting underscores Walmart's strategic commitment to the Indian market.

During his visit, McMillon emphasized Walmart's keen focus on leveraging its subsidiaries like Flipkart and PhonePe to bolster innovation and achieve an ambitious $10 billion annual export target. This reflects Walmart's dedicated investment strategy in the Indian economy, underscoring India's centrality to its global operations.

The meeting marked the fourth interaction between Modi and McMillon, highlighting a growing collaboration. Notably, Steuart Walton and Kath McLay were present, bringing together key figures to discuss future ventures. Walmart's intent to source $10 billion in goods annually from India further showcases the depth of this partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025