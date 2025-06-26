Walmart Strengthens Ties with India in High-Profile Meeting

In a significant development for international business relations, Walmart Inc's President and CEO, Doug McMillon, held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore the US retail giant's expanding partnership with India. This meeting underscores Walmart's strategic commitment to the Indian market.

During his visit, McMillon emphasized Walmart's keen focus on leveraging its subsidiaries like Flipkart and PhonePe to bolster innovation and achieve an ambitious $10 billion annual export target. This reflects Walmart's dedicated investment strategy in the Indian economy, underscoring India's centrality to its global operations.

The meeting marked the fourth interaction between Modi and McMillon, highlighting a growing collaboration. Notably, Steuart Walton and Kath McLay were present, bringing together key figures to discuss future ventures. Walmart's intent to source $10 billion in goods annually from India further showcases the depth of this partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)